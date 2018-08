Just think how powerful it is to be heard. In fact, think of a situation when had to share something important to a person and that person listens to you carefully. It makes you feel valued, important and understood when you know you know the other person is really listening to you. Now also think of a situation when you had something to say and you didn’t get any attention from the other person. You feel ignored. Thus, we all should know how important is to be a good listener in your relationship. Listening wholeheartedly to what your other half has to say can strengthen your bond. So, here are some tips that can help you be a good listener in your relationship.

Just need to listen

Be silent and just listen to the other person in order to just connect. If your partner is going through a tough time, let him speak about his or her pain.

Do not give any advice

Yes, do not offer any advice because it won’t allow him or her to fully express how they feel.

Devote time for listening

According to relationship experts, sometimes couples tend to think that since they know each other so well, they can understand each other perfectly. So practise listening. Experts say that in order to just listen to each other without any interruptions couples can allot time for each other daily when they can be with together.

Avoid distractions

When you are listening to your partner switch off all the gadgets. If you want to improve your listening skills distractions have to be eliminated. So switch off your laptop, smartphone and other gadgets when you sit down with your partner for a discussion.

Think before replying

Take mental notes and make sure that you understand what the other person is saying. Before you respond to what your partner has said think hundred times if possible. After he or she is done talking, you can ask questions or you can reply.

Image Source: Shutterstock