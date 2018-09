Who doesn’t want to look? everybody does! Though, there are times when we have to deal with wrinkles, dark spots, pimples, acne, and sometimes even freckles. However, to treat these skin problems one can use easy home remedies. And as we all have heard about acne and pimples which can be treated easily with a few kitchen ingredients. But here we are talking about freckles and this skin condition is quite uncommon. They are very small brown spots that appear on your skin. Freckles appear like the tip of a needle. They mostly occur on the face, arms, and shoulders.

They are mostly are mostly caused due to extensive exposure to the sun. A person with a sensitive skin is most likely to have freckles. Sometimes, the freckles get darker when there is a slight increase in the melanin production in one’s skin. However, it is usually believed that people with a lighter skin tone, light eye colour and blonde or red hair are more prone to freckles than others. Though, they are not some severe skin condition which needs medication. Freckles can be easily treated at home by using only one ingredient, shea butter. It is usually cost-effective and does not have any kind of side effects.

Shea butter for freckles

Take 2 tablespoons of shea butter and a clean bowl. To prepare the mixture put shea butter into the bowl. Heat the bowl and wait until the shea butter turns slightly warm. Then apply the shea butter on to the freckles using your fingers and leave it overnight. In the morning wash it off with cold water. Until you get desired results repeat this process for at least 3-4 weeks. As shea butter is loaded with healing properties it is considered to be an excellent choice for treating freckles. Shea butter also contains hydrating and skin moisturizing properties. Shea butter also helps you to get rid of dark spots, blemishes, and acne scars.

Note: Those who have a sensitive skin should first apply home remedies on their forearm and then wait for 24 hours to see if it causes any kind of reaction. After that one can proceed to use it to get rid of freckles.