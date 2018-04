IPL season is here, and like us, I know even you can’t keep calm! Favourite team jersey-check, snacks-check, seating arrangements-check, BUT do you realise the gross amount of weight that you’re putting on while you binge watch these series? It is insane! The amount of excessively salted and greasy junk food and cans of aerated beverages you binge on knows no bounds. Moreover, your posture and long seating hours are damaging your body. Losing weight is a difficult task already, and now this lucrative IPL series is so intoxicating that it starts taking a toll on our weight loss regimen. Let us talk about how you can avoid putting on weight while watching IPL and trust me it isn’t that complicated as it seems.

So generally people plan to watch IPL matches at two places a. At home b. Sports Bar

(We know there are innumerable ways to catch on the IPL matches like, at the station, over your phone at work, etc. but let’s just take these two)

Let’s discuss how you can keep your weight in check while watching the IPL series:

Change your snacks to healthier yet tasty options. There are many healthy snack options that you can much on, click to know. Pay a lot of attention to the beverages that you’re opting for. Instead of the aerated beverages, you can choose a variety of juices and other healthier options, click to find healthy drink options Brisk walking has been proven to be helpful in losing weight. During the breaks, you can take mini brisk walking sessions. It will not only help you lose weight but will also give your body a break from long sitting sessions. It has also been proven that walking after eating is better for weight loss [1] If you’re at a sports bar or at a restaurant for watching a match, here’s a bit from a famous chef about how you should order at a restaurant so that your weight loss is in check. Try eating fresh fruits that aid weight loss. Drink a lot of water. Throw away all the junk food you already have, don’t let it tempt you. Play a game where each time your favourite team hits a six or a boundary you’ll eat something healthy. Try it out you’ll have fun! IPL also enhances your stress level, if the match is really crucial or your team is losing it might lead to emotional binging. Use deep breathing to lower your stress.

It will be so much fun if you can maintain your weight during this IPL session. Try these tips out and see it for yourself. Let us know in the comment section if you’d like to read more of this kind!

