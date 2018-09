We all want a toned and fit body. And as per as fitness experts, medicine ball exercises can help you get a flat tummy as well as a toned body. They are still one of the best ways to tone your body. These spherical balls are available in different colours, sizes and weights. Medicine ball improve stability and muscle coordination. In fact, medicine balls are not so expensive and you can do the exercises at home once you learn the correct technique. Here are 4 medicine ball exercises for reducing fat from your tummy.

Medicine Ball Crunch

Step 1: Lie on your back.

Step 2: Lift your legs at a 90-degree angle with the floor.

Step 3: Hold a medicine ball overhead.

Step 4: Keep your legs steady.

Step 5: Crunch up and try to touch the medicine ball to your toes.

Step 6: Go back to the starting position.

Step 7: Initially do 5 reps and gradually increase it to 10 reps.

Step 8: Practise this exercise for 5 minutes.

Straight leg sit-up

Step 1: Lie flat on your back.

Step 2: Hold the medicine ball with both the hands.

Step 3: To place the medicine ball is right above your hips, extend the arms up.

Step 4: Keep your legs together and slowly raise them to form an L shape.

Step 5: Lower your legs.

Step 6: Practise 10 reps to complete and do it for 7 minutes.

Lunge With Twist (Full body exercise)

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, shoulders relaxed, and core engaged.

Step 2: Extend your arms forward and hold a medicine ball with both your hands.

Step 3: Put your right foot forward, flex your left knee, and lower your body. Make sure your knee touch the floor.

Step 4: Rotate your torso towards your right.

Step 5: Hold on to the position for a second and then rotate your torso back to the centre.

Step 6: Lift your body up and get back to the starting position.

Step 7: Repeat the same with the other leg.

Step 8: To complete 1 set practise 10 reps for 8 minutes.

Rock and Roll Up

Step 1: Lie flat on the floor with the knees flexed and feet flat on the floor.

Step 2: Hold the medicine ball with the arms fully extended overhead.

Step 3: Pull your knees to your chest and bring your hands towards your knees.

Step 4: Use this force to pull your body up.

Step 5: Assume the squat pose and then stand up straight.

Step 6: Hold this pose for a second, squat again and put your buttocks first on the floor.

Step 7: Go back to the starting position.

Step 8: To complete 1 set practise 5 reps for 10 minutes.