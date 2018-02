Having a candlelight dinner or celebrating with their mother or planning a surprise for their better half, the ‘most romantic day of the year’ — Valentines Day is going to be special for these small screen stars.

Here’s how some of the TV stars are going to celebrate Valentine’s Day, which falls on February 14:

* Jay Bhanushali (anchor of “Super Dancer 2”): Out of the two, my wife Mahi Vij is the romantic one. Once I had specially shot a video recording of a song for her and to get me into an embarrassing situation she played it in front of about 100 people. I had got about 200 balloons which had individual 200 messages hand-written by me for Mahi which I would say is one of the most romantic things I have done till date.

* Vatsal Sheth (Kabir Raichand in “Haasil”): This Valentine’s Day is special because I am no more single. Also, there is an added pressure to make it special since I am married. I had thought of many things but since we don’t have enough bank for ‘Haasil’, I have to shoot that day. After pack up maybe we will go for a candlelight dinner. We were planning to cook our favourite dishes for each other.

* Avika Gor (Anushka in “Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani”): Love for me is when someone is so important to you that you always want to see them smile. Being able to understand your special someone, even when they resist seeking help and say they are okay (when actually they are not) and only you understand it, spells love for me.

I remember when I was in the second standard, a boy asked me, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’ I said no and started laughing. That’s one of the most interesting Valentine’s Day memories that stands out for me. This year however, I have something special planned. I will whip up a delicious Thai curry for my family and they will be my Valentines.

* Ashi Singh (Naina in “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”): Valentine’s Day means the colour red for me… being cheerful and spending beautiful moments with their loved ones. I always celebrate Valentine’s Day with my mother. She is my Valentine.

* Ravi Dubey (“Entertainment Ki Raat”): Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be just one day when you remember and thank your partner for being with you. In fact, it should happen every moment. If you hold your partner in high regard, the relationship gives you back so much more. You can always use this day to tell your partner how much you love them, but I feel if you can’t express this to your partner every day, then you are just endorsing the ‘commercial’ and ‘business’ part of Valentine’s Day. You are buying her the cards and the gifts but you are not truly treating your partner as the nucleus of your life.

* Vijayendra Kumeria (Suraj in “Udann”): I remember when my wife and I were dating, we went for a quiet dinner date for our first Valentine’s Day celebration. The memories of that night are still very fresh in my mind. This year, I plan to make it special for my wife and recreate those moments with her.

* Keerti Kelkar (Simar in “Sasural Simar Ka”): Two years back, Sharad was out of town for work, but managed to come back and arrange a candle light dinner on our building terrace. It has been my most beautiful and fondest memory of Valentine’s Day. This year, I have a planned a surprise for Sharad.

* Suhani Dhanki (Laachi in “Porus”): Love for me means friendship. I feel I am very similar to Geet from ‘Jab We Met’ and would want someone who can love me selflessly and unconditionally just like my mom does. I would really want someone to propose to me in a romantic style. The feeling of being proposed to is unbelievably sweet.

Source: IANS