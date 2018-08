Have you ever heard of squat exercise? If yes, then you must know that duck walk exercise is almost the same but with little variation. Duck walk exercise is a strength training exercise that targets the muscles of the buttocks and thighs. It also increases the flexibility of your body. Just like lunges and squats they are also quite effective. This exercise firms the glutes and thighs by increasing the muscle mass. So without wasting your time start walking like a duck.

STEPS TO PRACTISE DUCK WALK EXERCISE:

Stand firmly, place your feet at a hip distance. Also, keep your abs totally tighten up and back straight. It is necessary to avoid any injury in these areas so avoid slouching.

Lower your body as if you are about to sit and transfer your body weight onto your feet. Stop when your knees form a 90 degree angle. This will prevent them from any probable strain.

Stretch out your arms on the outside. However, you can clasp your hands tightly in the front if you find it difficult to maintain balance in this position. It will help you to do duck walks easily without losing your balance. This is the squat position.

You are required to move forward by keeping this position firm. Take a few steps forward and then return to your starting point.

During this exercise, prefer to lean ahead to strike the right balance and concentrate your weight on the feet.

While walking takes at least 12 steps forward with each leg and keep on squeezing your leg and gluteal muscles.

Gradually increase the amount of time for this exercise and the distance of walking. Also, between every set, take a break of 1 minute to hold your breath.

BENEFITS OF DUCK WALK EXERCISE:

Promotes Ankle Strength: Duck walk strengthens your ankle muscles. It specifically puts pressure on the ankle joints. It also makes the ankle stronger by building up the connective tissues around these joints.

Increases stamina: Duck walk helps to increase the stamina and immunity. It keeps you active and going for the entire day by reducing the health problems and healing scar tissues in calf muscles.

Increases Flexibility: Duck walk is the best exercise to enhance the flexibility of your muscles. It reduces back pain. By practising this exercise you learn to develop dexterity with this regimen and strike the perfect balance.

How many it may look, practise regularly to notice the changes!

Image Source: Shutterstock