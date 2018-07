The black plum (jamun) which is sweet and sour in taste contains an array of nutrients. The black plum can help you to keep many diseases at bay. You can experiment with black jamun by incorporating it into many dishes. Yes! You have heard it right! You can include it in salads, desserts and so on. The black beauty will help you to improve your immune system and can be good for your skin too.

The wonderful fruit can help you to aid digestion, fight infections and reduce cholesterol levels. It is good for your heart and can maintain electrolyte balance and aid blood clotting. Furthermore, it can treat obesity and improve cellular health. Its ployphenolic compounds can be effective against diabetes, heart diseases and cancer. It can convert starch into energy by maintaining your blood sugar levels. Black plum juice can improve your oral health. We unearth the many health benefits of it.

Treats osteoporosis

The wonderful fruit is loaded with antioxidants and can help to keep osteoarthritis and macular degeneration at bay.

It can be good for your abdominal health

The black plum is carminative, anti-scorbutic and diuretic and can help you to get rid of your stomach pain.

Can increase your haemoglobin

Black plum is jam-packed with iron and vitamin C and can increase your haemoglobin count. If you are suffering from jaundice or anaemia, you can consider eating them.

Try this recipe

Rasika Parab, HOD-Nutrition therapy, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, dishes out a healthy recipe to help you to stay fit and fine. Try it without fail and enjoy!

Plum sandwich

Ingredients

A handful of black plums (Jamun)

1 cup sugar

1⁄2 cup peanut butter mixed with water

1 date

Parsley

1 loaf of bread

Method

• Cut the plums in halves and take out the pit.

• Take Plums and grate them until mushy and gooey.

• Take half a cup of peanut butter and dip it into the mixture.

• Mix together the peanut butter, the sugar, and the plum mixture.

• Take the bread and cut it into quarts.

• Dip the mixture.

Plating

Take plums and put them on the sandwiches.

Take parsley and cut it into bits and stuff the halves with parsley.

Take a date and cut it in half and put peanut butter inside and add on the plate to make it look like its overflowing and put it in the middle.

Serve.

We all love to eat those regular sandwiches but you can try this one if you love to experiment. Relish!

Image Source: Shutterstock