Monsoon is also the season of viral fever, cold and cough and allergies. Some common infections that are prevalent during monsoons are cold, cough, sore throat, viral fever, allergies, diarrhoea and malaria.

Sometimes we brush off the initial symptoms of these infections and at times they do subside without causing much harm to the body. But at other times they can lead to considerable damage making one sick and ailing. During monsoon, it is very common for one to suffer from tonsillitis, cough and cold and fever. However, Dr Nirmal Thakur, General Physician from SRV Mamata Hospital, Dombivili says one should pay a visit to the doctor to treat fevers during monsoon, here is why:

To get treated for leptospirosis: It is the common yet potentially fatal diseases prevalent during the rainy season. Leptospirosis is a disease that can cause fever, muscle aches, and headaches. It is caused by a germ that infects animals. Humans get leptospirosis from water or soil contaminated with animal urine in it. The germ gets into the body through cuts or scrapes and through mucous membranes that line your mouth, nose, eyes, and other body parts. Leptospirosis can be mild or severe. Some people have no symptoms or very mild symptoms. The main symptoms include fever, shaking chills, muscle aches, headaches and other symptoms like White of eyes turning red, dry cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea or belly pain, sore throat, rash.

People who get leptospirosis get better eventually. But most of them require antibiotics and supportive care. Oral medications are prescribed to treat leptospirosis. If you get very sick, you might need treatment where antibiotics through an IV might be injected. If left untreated it can turn out to be life-threatening.

To get treated for Weil’s disease: This is a severe form of leptospirosis. It can lead to jaundice, reduced urine output, breathlessness, altered sensorium. In severe cases, it leads to renal shutdown with muscle lysis which is fatal. So an early diagnosis and treatment are necessary as it significantly reduces the morbidity and mortality due to Weil’s disease.

When to reach out to a doctor:

If you get a fever during monsoons don’t just self-treat. Symptoms of viral fever could be body pain, muscle pain, headache, and joint pain, redness of eyes, skin rash and nasal congestion. Some people also experience nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. If you or any of your near and dear ones suffer from these symptoms get checked with a doctor to know if it a viral fever or a bacterial infection like leptospirosis.

