PCOS or polycystic ovarian syndrome is a hormonal disorder which is common in young women and affects around 40 per cent of Indian women in their reproductive age (according to a survey done in 2014). Women who suffer from this syndrome have excess amounts of androgen or male sex hormone circulating in their body. This hormonal imbalance gives rise to menstrual irregularities like – missing periods, painful periods, irregular periods, et al. The ovaries also develop numerous follicles that hamper ovulation (release of the egg every month) making it difficult for a woman to conceive. Infertility among women who suffer from PCOS is common. Apart from this, the condition is also characterised by insulin resistance where the cells of the body don’t respond to the hormone insulin this leads to elevated blood sugar levels making one prone to type II diabetes and obesity. Here are five other reasons for infertility in women that you should know.

Managing PCOD

Till date, there is no cure for this condition but with some lifestyle changes and medication (in some cases), the condition can be managed well. When lifestyle changes are suggested women are asked to lose weight. It is seen that women who lose weight are able to bring some semblance in their menstrual cycles and control the hormonal imbalances. However, weight loss isn’t that easy and it is all the more difficult to stay on track with diet. Here are ways to manage PCOS better to get pregnant and live healthily.

Diet changes were seen to be most effective in controlling weight and reducing the effects of hormonal imbalances. One tip experts suggest in this case is to reduce carbohydrate intake as it can furthermore worsen insulin resistance. In fact, a diet rich in healthy fats and low in carbohydrates can do wonders for women suffering from PCOS. This kind of diet is called as keto or ketogenic diet. Here is everything you need to know about ketogenic diet.

High fat, low carbohydrate and the effects on insulin resistance

A crossover study published in 2006 studied in depth how low carbohydrate diets (high in monounsaturated fats or MUFAs) helped women who suffered from PCOS. Low carbohydrate diets improved insulin sensitivity and decreased the amount of circulating insulin in the body. Women who participated in the study were asked to continue with the low carbohydrate diet for 16 days followed by a three week washout period and continue the pattern for three cycles. A glucose tolerance test and other variables were measured at the start and after following the 16-day low carbohydrate diet. It was seen that there was a significant reduction in fasting insulin while insulin response to glucose and insulin sensitivity improved. The study concluded that following a low carbohydrate diet can improve chances of fertility in women who suffer from PCOS over a period of time. Here are seven foods to boost fertility in both men and women.

Healthy fats that one can have while being on a low carbohydrate diet are – avocados, nuts, olive oil, peanut butter, etc. However, portion control is recommended to ensure one doesn’t go overboard with the fats.

Improved chances of fertility

Since low carbohydrate diet improved insulin sensitivity another study was done for a period of six months on overweight and obese women who suffered from PCOS to see how they fared. Women were asked to reduce 20 gm of carbohydrate from their diet for 24 weeks. They returned every two weeks to an outpatient research clinic for measurements and reinforcement of dietary instruction. In women who completed the study, there was a significant reduction in body weight percentage per cent of free testosterone and fasting insulin. The study thus concluded that a low carbohydrate diet can effectively help in weight management and improve prospects of conception.

Word of caution

Managing PCOS needs a multipronged approach. Just going on keto diet might not be the best thing to do. Whether you are planning your pregnancy or not talk to your endocrinologist, gynaecologist and dietician to know if keto is for you. There are side effects of keto diet like low blood pressure, dizziness, constipation, sugar cravings and more. So keep your doctors and dietician in the loop if you want to try keto diet to manage your condition. This will help to avoid any complications or health risks.

