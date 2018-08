Most of us pop paracetamol tablets when we suffer from a bout of fever. While that might seem to be the apt thing to do when your body temperature increases there are other natural ways to treat fever as well. Remember, fever is your body’s way of responding to an infection or a viral or bacterial attack. Medications do well to treat fever. But they also have their own side-effects. Mother Nature, on the other hand, has blessed us with a number of herbs and plants that have tremendous healing properties. Here are a few herbs that can be effective in treating the fever:

Tusil

Tulsi is known to have a host of medicinal and therapeutic properties. Tulsi leaves are enriched with a lot of anti-oxidants, nutrients and anti-inflammatory properties. These antioxidants are extremely effective to cure any infection and inflammation present in the body. Chewing few leaves of tulsi after thoroughly washing them can help to reduce symptoms of flu, fever and other seasonal bouts.

Turmeric

Turmeric is rich in curcumin which works like an anti-viral and antibacterial agent. It boosts immunity and reduces inflammation in the body. This helps to reduce symptoms of fever, cold and cough, sore throat. You can drink a glass of turmeric milk if you feel feverish or chew on a chunk of turmeric with a pinch of salt.

Garlic

Garlic has diaphoretic effects which promote sweating. Garlic acts as an anti-toxic agent which helps to take out all the toxins from the body. It also has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties which help to reduce fever easily. So, eating 2 to 4 cloves of garlic in a day will help you to stay fit.

Ginger

Ginger is another herb which has a lot of health benefits just like turmeric. It can protect you from various types of viral and bacterial attacks. Eating ginger slices with some honey can help you to reduce your fever naturally as it has anti-bacterial properties. So, try these herbs and stay fit when you are suffering from fever, cough and cold.

