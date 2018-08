A viral infection that affects the liver is known as Hepatitis A and unlike Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C, Hepatitis A is not life-threatening but it can make you feel sick for weeks or even months. Infected food handler or infected food sources are the reasons due to which Hepatitis A can spread and wreck your health. Nausea, vomiting, fever, abdominal pain, joint soreness, jaundice, fatigue and so are few of the symptoms of Hepatitis A. Though, you can prevent Hepatitis A if you maintain good hygiene. 5 common myths about hepatitis busted!

The causes

• Hepatitis A can spread if the infected person is preparing food with dirty hands.

• Poor sanitation and or if one engages in sexual activity with the person infected by the virus can contract the infection.

Though, vaccination and medications will help you to prevent it. But here are a few natural ways to help you to deal with it. #VaccinesWork: All you need to know about hepatitis A vaccination

• Follow a well-balanced diet: To strengthen your immunity you can eat an anti-inflammatory diet due to which you will be able to heal your body quickly. Eat broccoli, cabbage, celery, nuts and seeds, sweet potatoes and carrots, yogurt, quinoa, brown rice, oats and so on.

• Drink a lot of water: Make sure that you are hydrated enough. If you are experiencing diarrhoea and vomiting talk to your doctor.

• Rest, rest and rest: Get a good night’s sleep and try to de-stress by doing yoga with your expert’s advice.

• Opt for ginger tea: Ginger carries a host of health benefits like it can help you to boost your immune system, help you to get relief from nausea and vomiting and can eliminate toxins from your body.

• Personal hygiene: Maintain a good personal hygiene and wash your hands after using the washroom. Avoid going to the places which are unhygienic.

