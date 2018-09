These are the health benefits of hemp seeds. © Shutterstock

Hemp seeds or hemp hearts are rich in linoleic acid (omega-6) and alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3) and have a mild and nutty flavour. They are a good source of protein, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium and sulfur. They can be consumed raw or cooked. They can be added to your salad or veggies and are rich in antioxidants. Read about the benefits of hemp seeds here. It can be beneficial for your cardiovascular health: They can lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart diseases as they carry contain the amino acid arginine, which produces nitric oxide. According to a study, arginine can reduce C-reactive protein (CRP) which is a protein which can cause heart disease. Just, go for it!

They can lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart diseases as they carry contain the amino acid arginine, which produces nitric oxide. According to a study, arginine can reduce C-reactive protein (CRP) which is a protein which can cause heart disease. Just, go for it! It can reduce inflammation: Hemp seeds are abundant in gamma-linolenic acid which can reduce inflammation. According to studies, it can help you to tackle allergies, eczema and depression.

Hemp seeds are abundant in gamma-linolenic acid which can reduce inflammation. According to studies, it can help you to tackle allergies, eczema and depression. It can help you to deal with bad cholesterol: They contain omega 3 fatty acids and can speed up your metabolism. From linoleic acid (omega-6) and alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3), it contains fat due to which there are fewer chances of cholesterol building upon the arteries.

They contain omega 3 fatty acids and can speed up your metabolism. From linoleic acid (omega-6) and alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3), it contains fat due to which there are fewer chances of cholesterol building upon the arteries. It can help you to enhance your digestion process: It is loaded with fibre and can help you to ease your digestion process. They contain soluble and insoluble fibre and can help you to combat digestive problems.

It is loaded with fibre and can help you to ease your digestion process. They contain soluble and insoluble fibre and can help you to combat digestive problems. They can help you to reduce your PMS symptoms: It contains Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), which can reduce the effects of prolactin as the symptoms can be caused due to the sensitivity to it. According to studies, hemp seeds contain a higher amount of GLA and can help you to deal with your menopause symptoms.

Note: Try to include it in your diet with your expert’s advice. Avoid over-consumption of hemp seeds.