Actress Helen Mirren, 72, says getting her eyebrows tattooed on is the secret to her age-defying looks.

“I’ll tell you what I had done recently, which I love – I got my eyebrows tattooed,” Mirren told dailymail.co.uk.

“I was fed up of my brows barely being there and when one of my girlfriends got it done, I thought that they looked great. They are very lightly and delicately done – but it means that when I get up in the morning and I have no make-up on, at least I have eyebrows. It’s made a huge difference,” she added.

She is no stranger to having inkings, after getting a tattoo of interlocking V’s meaning “love thy neighbour” while “very drunk” in Minnesota.