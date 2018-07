According to a new research published in the journal Circulation, being overweight as a young adult could cause higher blood pressure as well as thicker heart muscle, leading to cardiovascular disease(CVD) in later life. The study further suggested that a high BMI resulted in both- systolic as well as diastolic blood pressure. Being overweight could also cause enlargement of the left ventricle- the heart’s main pumping chamber added the study.

“Our results support efforts to reduce body mass index to within a normal, healthy range from a young age to prevent later heart disease,” said lead author Kaitlin H. Wade from the University of Bristol Medical School in Britain.

Given all of these, it is now important to control one’s weight as well as work towards keeping your heart healthy. Here are two things that you must do for the same:

1) Diet



Eating right is the key to your body’s overall wellness. We can’t stop stressing on the importance of a healthy diet, especially for your heart. According to various studies, 70 per cent of heart diseases are preventable with the right food choices. In fact, the risk of strokes and heart attack can be reduced by eating right. In order to keep your heart functioning well, you must include various nutritious foods in your daily diet. Make sure you don’t skip any meal. 10 foods that you must in your diet are:

Oatmeal Almonds Salmon Nuts Black beans Berries Dark chocolate Chia seeds Walnuts Flax seeds.

Not only eating right, but cooking right is the key to a healthy heart. You could replace your regular cooking oil to sunflower oil. Sunflower oil is great for your heart. Sunflower oil is a good mixture of monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated (PUFA) fatty acids. It has low levels of trans-fat, reduces the risk of heart ailments and can boost your immune system by promoting the proper functioning of your nervous system.

Another important tip to maintain a good heart health is by gorging on Omega-3 Fatty Acids. Omega-3 fatty acid is naturally low in saturated fats and rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats which are known to help in preventing heart attacks. Some studies go on to prove that these fatty acids help in the production of a compound called prostaglandins that helps in regulating blood pressure and weakening the blood clots. Some good sources of omega-3 fatty acids are pumpkin seeds, soybean, spinach and walnuts.

2) Exercises

It is no news that exercises are great for your overall wellness. Likewise, for a healthy heart, you must exercise regularly. Exercising for 30 minutes or more on most days of the week can help you lose weight, improve your cholesterol, and even lower your blood pressure by as many as five to seven points. Apart from this, exercises improve your blood and oxygen supply to the heart, helping it function more efficiently. This helps the heart have an improved ability to pump blood throughout the body. Some exercises for a healthy heart include:

Swimming Jogging Walking Pranayama Dancing Tai Chi Bicycling

(with inputs from IANS)

Image Source: Shutterstock