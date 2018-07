All you coffee lovers, here’s a good news for you- turns out, coffee is good for your heart. Trust us when we say this. For the longest time, there have been reports about how caffeine is bad for the heart. Studies have now proven that coffee, helps you in reversing heart diseases.

In what seems like a twist in the tale, a review article published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) yesterday claimed that coffee was good for your heart and fruit drinks or sports drinks- that contain processed sugars aren’t a wise choice.

A study named, Coffee for Cardioprotection and Longevity’, published in February 2018 in the journal ‘Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases‘ revealed that having 3-4 cups of coffee in a day is safe and in fact, beneficial for your health. It stated, “Habitual coffee consumption is also associated with lower risks for cardiovascular (CV) death and a variety of adverse CV outcomes, including coronary heart disease (CHD), congestive heart failure (HF), and stroke; coffee’s effects on arrhythmias and hypertension are neutral. Coffee consumption is associated with improvements in some CV risk factors, including type 2 diabetes (T2D), depression, and obesity.”

The study also pointed out that chronic coffee consumption could help you to fight against neurodegenerative diseases and also help in lowering the risks of liver diseases and cancer.

How does coffee help?

A habitual consumption of coffee is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular mortality. The JACC study further noted that there was no relation between hypertension development and coffee.

An abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmias) can cause the heart to beat too fast and unevenly. Arrhythmias often goes unnoticed by many unless it potentially causes cardiac arrest. Atrial Fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder. A cup of coffee contains about 95 mgs of caffeine. This caffeine blocks the effects of adenosine, a chemical that facilitates atrial fibrillation. Coffee acts as a stimulant to the central nervous system too.

So, coffee lovers, rejoicing three cups of coffee might not put your heart at risk. But if you are a diabetic or have any condition like insomnia which could worsen due to coffee intake check with your doctor how much coffee is too much for you. Also, pregnant women, this coffee consumption may not be good for you.

