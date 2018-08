The World Health Organization recommends having a portion size of 1–2 per week and that’s because the omega-3 fatty acids in fish provide multiple health benefits and are believed to help in the prevention of many cardiovascular, skin and psychological disorders.

Keeping the importance of omega-3 fatty acids in mind, following are top five benefits of fish oil.

Good for heart health: Omega-3 fatty acids increase your HDL (good cholesterol) and also decreases the quantity of fatty acids taken to the liver, slowing down the fatty acid synthesis and inhibiting the enzymes that produce triglycerides in the blood. Numerous studies have shown that people who consume lot of fish have lower rate of heart diseases.

Helps to reduce inflammation: There have been various studies done to prove that fish oils have certain anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat diseases that have chronic inflammation, like obesity, diabetes and depression. Fish oils significantly reduce joint pain, stiffness and medication needs in people with arthritis, a disease where inflammation leads to painful joints.

Helps to reduce weight: Fish oil converts white fat into brown fat by activating a protein called UCP1. Brown fat tissue is more beneficial than white fat because it’s able to burn more calories. Some studies too have shown that fish oil supplementation, in combination with diet or exercise, can help you lose weight. One study of 21 individuals showed that fish oil supplements reduced their waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio.

Aids in vision: Omega-3s are integral to our vision starting from infancy and evidences have shown that people who do not get enough omega 3s have greater risk of eye disease. Moreover, with age, eye sight declines which leads to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fish oil have shown to help prevent AMD.

Improves brain health: One of the most publicised benefits of fish oil is its ability to boost brain health. Fish oil has been shown to prevent Alzheimer’s and there have been many studies and researches that have shown that people who eat fish see a slower decline in brain function with old age.

Image source: Shutterstock