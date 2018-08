We Indians have been using turmeric for a long time now in our foods, and this vivid yellow-orange spice has been used as medicine for centuries to treat issues such as cough and cold. More recently, turmeric has been touted as a super food that can fight cancer, ease depression, and more. Here are the things that turmeric can do to you, according to science…

Has anti-inflammatory effects: Acute inflammation does play a part of healing your body, but if it’s a chronic inflammation, it acts as a constant attack on your cells and systems which damages your heart, brain and joints. Turmeric works as an inflammatory by interfering with NF-kB, a protein that ups inflammation on your cells. A study published in journal Oncogene, showed that curcumin inhibits inflammation and is as effective as anti-inflammatory drugs, without any side effects.

Detoxifies your liver: While your liver detoxifies your body of all the toxins due to environment, pesticides and processed food items, sometimes your liver too needs to detoxify itself. And that’s where turmeric plays a huge part. According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, curcumin stimulates the gallbladder to produce bile. And since the liver uses bile to flush off toxins from your body, turmeric is helping you indirectly.

Acts as a natural anti-oxidant: Free radicals are a part of your body, but too many of them and you are the risk of damaging your cells and DNA. Air pollution, smoke and fried foods are some of the primary sources of free oxidants. Turmeric is at the rescue again as studies have proved curcumin to be an amazing anti-oxidant that doesn’t only act on your body, but also boost your body’s anti-oxidant enzymes.

Boosts cognitive functioning: A type of protein, called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) is a key component of a healthy brain. And animal studies have shown that BDNF plays an important role in nerve cell regeneration. While exercising is one way to increase your BDNF levels, curcumin may be another great source for it. Studies have shown curcumin can act in a great way to increase your BDNF levels!

Protects of your heart: We all know that an active lifestyle, healthy diet, and low-stress life are great ways to prevent heart diseases. But did you know that curcumin supports your heart as well? Well, scientists have found that curcumin supports the function of the endothelium, or the lining of blood vessels, dysfunction of which affects your blood pressure and blood clotting. One study showed that curcumin produced the same benefits as exercise on functioning of endothelium.

