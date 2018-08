Wrinkles don’t just look bad and make you look older, there are serious conditions to attached to it, and if the scientists are to be believed, then it can even lead to premature death due to cardiovascular diseases. And deeper the wrinkles, higher the chances of heart diseases striking you!

The research, presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, Munich found that people with more wrinkles than what’s typical for their age had a greater risk of dying from the condition. Researchers also said that the wrinkles could be linked to atherosclerosis – the condition where plaque is built up due to hardening of arteries. Atherosclerosis has been linked to heart attacks.

For the study, 3,200 healthy working adults of various ages were analysed for over 20 years and they were scored on the basis of number and depth of wrinkles on their foreheads. The marking system was zero for no wrinkles and three for deep wrinkles. During the 20-year period, 233 individuals died of various causes. Out of those, 15.2 per cent had got scores of two and three, 6.6 per cent scored one wrinkles and 2.1 per cent with no wrinkles. They concluded that people with a score of one were at a slightly higher risk, but those with two and three were 10 times more likely to die of heart problems than the ones who had no wrinkles.

Study author Dr. Yolande Esquirol, associate professor of occupational health at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Toulouse in France, reportedly said, “The higher your wrinkle score, the more your cardiovascular mortality risk increases. You can’t see or feel risk factors like high cholesterol or hypertension. We explored forehead wrinkles as a marker because it’s so simple and visual. Just looking at a person’s face could sound an alarm, then we could give advice to lower risk.”

