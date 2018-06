A recent research concluded that lonely people are twice as likely to die from heart problems than others who aren’t lonely. The study further laid down that feeling lonely was a stronger predictor of disastrous outcomes than living alone. Prevalent in both men and women this study should ring the alarm bell amongst the whole generation. The study also analysed the worst outcomes of being lonely and it was found that loneliness could cause ischaemic heart disease, heart failure, arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm) or heart valve disease.

However, having laid down a few facts, the practical truth is that we all do feel lonely at times. Feeling lonely and distancing yourself once in a while is fine and absolutely normal but if this feeling is persistent you must make sure that you take advice from a professional psychologist and take it seriously and if you are someone seeing someone around you who has turned too lonely lately, you must ignore it. However, if you are aware that you are feeling too lonely and want to do something to bring change and feel better here are a few things you can do.

1. Exercise: Exercising doesn’t only make you physically fit but also makes you feel better, energised and happy. Moreover, your advancement towards a fitter body is always motivating.

2. Learn: Even when you lack motivation you know there are a few things we always wanted to learn since childhood. Just pick up a day and go for it. It is never too late to start anything. Be it playing guitar or skating try out learning different skills. The feeling of having learnt a new skill will only motivate you and make you feel better.

3. Dance: Dancing has a lot of health benefits and also it helps you let your body free and relax your body. And you don’t need to be an ace dancer for that. Switch on the music and go on, let yourself loose.

4. Sing: You will be surprised to know the health benefits of singing. Moreover, like dancing singing-even in the bathroom- relaxes you. Don’t shy away, bring some melody to life.

5. Write: Writing has a lot of mental health benefits, and you won’t believe but writing poems has a lot of health benefits too. You don’t need to be any kind of an epic writer… just write whatever comes to your mind and you’ll feel you have a listener.