Your heart beats 24/7 keeping you in good shape and kicking and probably you don’t even give the most crucial organ of your body the least importance it deserves to keep it functioning at its optimum best. So there are times when the organ feels all worked up and shows signs of deterioration – these signs are the actual cry of help (if only your organ could talk). So, any symptom like – chest pain, panting, difficulty in breathing should be taken seriously before it turns from bad to worse. Another symptom that you should never ignore is palpitation of heart or irregular heartbeats. This condition called arrhythmia, however, could be fatal. Here are seven facts about arrhythmia which will help you know the condition better.

We spoke to Dr Suresh Rao, HOD – Cardiac Critical Care and Cardiac Anesthesia, Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai to know the signs of the same:

Palpitations: This is the obvious sign. Normally a heart beats at the rate of 70 to 80 beats per minute, which is like the regular rhythm or the pattern the heart follows. But in the case of arrhythmia, it beats abruptly or irregularly. The heart can suddenly start beating too fast or too slow without any prior warning. This is a sign that your heart is in danger and its muscles are contracting incongruously. This kind of a situation can catch you completely unawares. This disrupts the heart rhythm and blood circulation too, which in turn makes it difficult for one to breathe. Usually, it settles on its own but in rare cases, this incident can be life-threatening and lead to a heart failure or even stroke. Here are five signs of a silent heart attack that you should be aware of.

So, if you experience palpitations too often. Get it checked with a cardiologist or a GP to get to the core of the problem.

Breathlessness: While palpitation is the main symptom of arrhythmia, breathlessness follows closely. When the heart beats irregularly it is your breath that is going to be affected the most.

Generalized weakness and giddiness: This happens as blood circulation gets hampered. The absence of oxygen to various parts of the body, which is disrupted while one experiences an episode of arrhythmia, leads to weakness and giddiness too.

Chest pain: This is an inherent symptom of a heart problem. Chest pain itself signifies that there is something wrong with your heart. So, it is obvious that when the heart beats irregularly and the muscles contract in an inappropriate way the natural outcome is — pain – signifying the impending danger.

Syncope: There is a temporary loss of consciousness caused by a fall in blood pressure; however, this could indicate an emergency.

Image source: Shutterstock