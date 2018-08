Know that age old saying “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” well a cup of apple tea a day can also keep diseases at bay. Most of us love apples, the juicy, crunchy fruit that is of great nutritional value and makes one healthy by regular consumption. It is an ideal snack for weight watchers, diabetics and healthy individual who believes in clean eating. We all love to bite this crunchy fruit to reap its benefits but turns out that you can enjoy its benefits in a lot of other ways, like having a cup of apple tea. Here are ways in which drinking apple tea can help you:

It boosts immunity

Rich in vitamin C it helps to boost your immune system and help in weight management. The antioxidants present in apples help to it strengthen the immune system and fight various kinds of infection. A healthy immune system is important for a healthy body.

It aids digestion

Apples are also rich in fibre, though we lose out on it when we make apple tea, nevertheless the tea serves to be a great beverage for weight watchers by improving metabolism and digestion. Apple tea is rich in salt fibre which aids to digestion and it also contains malic acid which speeds up metabolism and improves enzyme activity in the gut.

It regulates blood sugar levels

If you or any of your loved one is suffering from prediabets or diabetes then know that apples are your best bet. Being low in glycemic index they are also rich in natural sugar or fructose and anti-oxidants. These goddesses of apples help to regulate blood sugar levels and metabolic rate. Since it is low in glycemic index in helps in better dissemination of sugar and prevents postprandial increase in blood sugar levels.

It fights constipation

You get traces of dietary fibres from apple tea, which prevents constipation. It is an amazing way to regulate your bowel movement and acts as a natural laxative.

It keeps your organs healthy

Apple tea helps in the excretion of toxic substances from the digestive tract. It improves the process of removing the toxic substances from the body and protects the cells of the body. In this way, it helps to keep all the organs of the body healthy and reduces oxidative stress.

How to make apple tea

Put apple slices, cinnamon, cloves and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. If you want you can sweeten it with honey or sugar (we suggest stay away from any kind of sweetener), and strain into tea glasses, pushing gently on the apples to remove all the liquid.

