When a woman is in her gestation period, there are a lot of suggestions on what to eat and what to avoid. Here cravings can also be influenced by the weather or the season. Given that the weather today is rather bad, we ask experts to give us a recipe that is healthy for her and ups her nutritional quotient in the rains.

Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur pens down a recipe for pregnant women to eat when the weather makes her a bit sluggish!

Broken Wheat (Lapsi) Pulao

Serving: 1

Ingredients:

Broken Wheat (Lapsi) – 100 gm

Jeera – 5 gm

Jaipatri – 2 gm

Mint – 5 gm

Cloves – 3 no

Cardamom – 2 no

Oil – 20 ml

Salt – To Taste

Ginger – 10 gm

Garlic – 10 gm

Carrot – 50 gm

Beans – 50gm

Green Peas – 50 gm

Water – 200ml

Read: Green Gram Salad: A monsoon recipe for pregnant women!

Method of Preparation:

Add oil to frying pan and add whole spices and sauté onion-ginger-garlic paste. When the onions turn translucent, add vegetables and sauté till vegetables are cooked. Add broken wheat and salt. Let it cook for 2-3 min. Add 2-and-half cups of water and 1 drop of oil. After the ingredients are cooked, take off the heat. Serve it hot.

‘Lapsi pulav contains fiber, however, it is a good source of iron as well. Iron is an essential vitamin because it helps to produce hemoglobin which supplies oxygen to our body,’ added Raj.

Read: Diabetologist-recommended breakfast recipe for pregnant diabetics for monsoon

Image Source: Shutterstock