Soups are our favourite appetizers. Won’t you agree? They’re delicious, healthy and easy-to-experiment with. You can make a soup out of any vegetable and trust us, your cranky toddler will relish it too. We bring to you a soup recipe, that will turn out to be your kid’s top favourite very soon. And guess what? It’s very healthy and easy-to-make, so you don’t have to think much.

Margarita Spelling Soup (Mixed vegetables soup with alphabet pasta and cheese)

Servings – 3-4 servings

Preparation Time- 10-15 minutes

Cooking Time- 15 minutes

Ingredients

3 medium sized tomatoes

1 big potato

1 medium sized onion

1/4 cup of boiled peas

1/4 cup of boiled corn

1/2 cup of cheese cubes (small)

100 gms of macaroni alphabet pasta

½ medium sized carrot

½ medium sized beetroot

4-5 garlic cloves

1/2 tsp chilli flakes

1/2 tsp pepper

Salt to taste

Steps

Boil tomatoes, potato, onion, garlic cloves, carrot, beetroot, peas and corn. Blend using a hand blender or mixer grinder and strain it. Add salt and boil it by adding a little water to adjust the consistency. On the other gas stove take oil in a pan and add garlic, salt, chili flakes, boiled macaroni pasta and cheese cubes right before taking off from the stove. Add the above to the soup and mix well. Garnish using light cream. Serve it with whole wheat bread sticks.

“Mixed vegetables are rich in fibre and micro vitamins while cheese adds to the much-needed protein content for your kids. The recipe contains about 352 kcals of calories,” said Pooja Udeshi, Sports Nutritionist & Certified Diabetes Educator working at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Why tomatoes?

One of the yummiest raw vegetable to have, it has great health benefits. Here are a few of them:

(with inputs for the recipe shared by Jayshree Udeshi, a food enthusiast)