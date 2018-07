Soups during rains can do wonders for your mood. If you are stuck at home like most of us due to the incessant rains this means you get the advantage to work (or whine) from home, in the comfort of food and your couch. Thank the weather, for the season, is an invitation by the taste buds for healthy and hot food.

And, a must try in the weather is soup! Yes, soups are a guaranteed means to a healthy living. Here is a recipe by Dr Eileen Canday, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics, Reliance Foundation Hospital to try in this season!

Cauliflower Soup

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

2 large onions, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

3 large potatoes, leached, peeled and chopped

3 celery sticks, finely chopped

7½ cups water

2 carrots, finely chopped

1 medium cauliflower, chopped

1 tbsp chopped fresh dill

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp mustard powder

¼ tsp caraway seeds

1½ cups milk

2 tbsp rice oil

Ground black pepper to taste

Shredded spring onions (scallions)

Method:

Heat oil in a large pan, add the onions and garlic and fry them for a few minutes until they soften. Add the potatoes, celery and water and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the carrots and simmer for a further 10 minutes. Add the cauliflower, fresh dill, lemon juice, mustard powder and caraway seeds to the pan and simmer gently for 20 minutes or until the vegetables are just tender. Process the soup in a blender until smooth. Return to the pan, season with black pepper and serve garnished with shredded spring onions.

