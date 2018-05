If you are looking for something that will both satiate your hunger and is also light on your stomach, probably there is nothing better that a bowl of warm soup. You can easily digest a bowl of soup and if anything, soups help your gut and make your stomach feel better owing to its not fried or grilled preparation. Depending on the ingredients, soups are usually extremely healthy, we all know that BUT is a healthy soup always tasty too? Most of the times not, unless, of course you develop a taste for it. Most of the other times a super healthy soup can be super tasty too. Chef Ranveer Brar will teach you how! Here a recipe of oats and cauliflower soup that is both extremely healthy and tasty. It includes ingredients like oats and cauliflower that is known to amazingly great for your weight loss regimen too. What are you waiting for? Make this awesome soup TODAY!

Preparation Time: 20 mins

Serves: 2

Equipment

Mixing bowl 01

Blender / beater 01

Sauce Pan 02

Ladle, Spoon, Strainer & Whisk

Soup Ingredients

½ cup Kellogg’s Oats

½ cup Cauliflower

1 tbspn Butter

2 sprigs Thyme

1 Bayleaf

½ Onion

2 cloves Garlic

½ tspn cracked Pepper

1 tspn Salt

4 tbspn Cream fresh

1 tbspn Parmesan Cheese

Water

1 packet 2 mins Popcorn

1 tbspn chopped Parsley

Soup Method

In a sauce pan, add Thyme, Bayleaf, minced Garlic &Onion. Sauté till translucent

Add Cauliflower & Kellogg’s Oats. Cook for next 4-5mins

Add 4 cups Water & simmer for 5-8 mins more, till thesoup thickens

Remove Thyme &Bayleaf. Blend the soup. Strain &pour in another sauce pan

Simmer the soup on low flame & fold in Cheese &Cream

Garnish with chopped Parsley & Popcorns

Would you try this soup recipe? Let us know in the comments section below.