Summer means an adundance of raw mangoes. The unique tangy taste of raw mangoes can lend itself to many Indian recipes. Make a raw mango pickle, whip it up into a rasam, make aam panha or have it as is with a bit of salt and chilli powder! Raw mangoes are not just tasty, they have incredible health benefits too. Here are some health ebenfits of raw mangoes. If your mouth has already started watering with the thought of raw mango, try making these delcious raw mango recipes by the chefs at Grand Mercure Bangalore and let us know what you think of them.

Raw mango mint rasam



Ingredients

1 mango raw

1 tbsp toor dal

1 chilli

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

To taste salt

2 tsps ghee

1/4 tsp hing

2-3 pods garlic

1/3 cup mint leaves

4 chillies dry red

1/2 tsp pepper powder

Handful curry leaves

1/4 tsp jaggery powder

Method

Peel and chop raw mangoes into small cubes. Boil raw mango, toor dal, green chilly, salt and turmeric powder with 4 glasses of water for one whistle in the pressure cooker and then 5 minutes on low flame.

Allow the steam to escape.

In a small pan, heat ghee and add hing, saute for 1 minute. Add curry leaves, smashed garlic pods, dry red chillies and saute further for 2 minutes till the garlic turns slightly brown.

Add the boiled raw mango and dal, along with pepper powder, rasam powder, jaggery powder and mint leaves. Boil for 5-6 minutes.

Serve warm with rice and chilled as a soup.

Raw mango raita



Ingredients

1 mango medium sized raw

1 1/2 cups curd

To taste salt

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp jeera roasted powder

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

Handful curry leaves

Method

Peel and grate the mango. Mix curd, mango and salt together.

Add chilli powder and jeera powder to it and mix.

Heat oil in a small pan, add mustard seeds and fry till they start spluttering.

Add curry leaves and fry for one minute.

Add it to the raita and it’s ready to eat with roti or pulao.

