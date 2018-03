It’s that time of the year when everyone from kids to adults overindulges in chocolates and scrumptious sweet delights. This year cook up some a healthy dessert for Easter that is sure to leave your dear ones impressed. This dessert contains walnuts that are rich in antioxidants and are an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) – the plant-based form of omega-3. Here are 13 reasons to eat walnuts every day. This Easter Sunday, try making this lip-smacking recipe.

Ingredients

For the cream:

35 g brown sugar

1 egg

2 egg yolk

170 ml cream

100 ml milk

1 vanilla bean

50 g dark chocolate

1 1/2 tbsp Bourbon

For the caramel ramekins:

35 ml water

100 g sugar

For the salted walnut caramel:

30 g sugar

35 g chopped California walnuts

1 pinch of sea salt

Method

1. Mix sugar, egg and egg yolk in a bowl.

2. Fill cream, milk, sliced open vanilla bean and chocolate in a pot and slowly heat it up until the chocolate is melted.

3. Pour the warm chocolate mixture over the egg-sugar fluid and stir until it is a homogeneous mixture. Now stir in the Bourbon and let cool down for at least 2 hours.

4. Heat up 35 ml of water together with 100 g of sugar until it turns into dark caramel. Pour caramel in equally sized ramekins and let it cool down. Now pour the cooled down chocolate mass through a sieve onto the caramel.

5. Preheat oven to 150 degrees. Put ramekins in an oven tray and fill the tray with water until up to half the height of the ramekins. Cover with aluminium foil and “bake” for 35 minutes.

6. Take the tray out of the oven and let it cool down for at least two hours. Optionally let it cool during the night and have it ready for the next day.

7. For the walnut caramel, slightly caramelize sugar in a pan until it turns a golden colour. Toss in the walnuts, swivel the mixture and add salt. Pour it on a baking tray lined with parchment paper and let the caramel cool down. Chop up caramel and garnish your tipped out crèmes with it.

