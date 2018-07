We all love chocolates, of course, there are some exceptions but by and large chocolate is everyone’s favourite. Chocolate in any form will make us happy – the entire chocolate bar, chocolate milkshake, chocolate sandwich – put chocolate into anything and chocolate lovers will devour it gleefully. So here we bring to you another chocolate recipe that you will like for sure – chocolate steamed dim sum. So, here is a recipe from executive chef Kamlesh Rawat from Radisson Mumbai, Goregaon.

Ingredients

Dough:

2 cups potato starch flour

1 cup wheat starch flour

½ cup tapioca starch flour

4 tablespoons chocolate sauce

1½ cup lukewarm water

Filling:

150 gm Dark chocolate

50 gm Nutella (hazelnut paste)

50gm dry fruits

Methods:

In a bowl, mix the all flour and chocolate sauce together. Slowly add hot water and stir to combine. Knead the dough gently until the dough is smooth, it takes about five minutes to get that consistency. Place the dough into a medium-size bowl, cover with plastic wrap and put into a larger bowl filled with hot water. Place these either in the oven or microwave and let rise for 30 minutes, or until dough doubles in size.

While the dough is rising, prepare the filling of chocolate, dry fruits and hazelnut paste. Set the filling aside. After 30 minutes or more, the dough should have doubled in volume. Knead the dough lightly to expel any air pockets. Roll into a cylinder on a floured board, and cut into 8 equal pieces. Put a drop or two of sesame oil in your palm to coat hands (for each ball). Roll each piece into a ball, and place under a wet towel and let it rest for 10 minutes (the dough will rise again).

Roll out dough into circles. Place a small ball of filling in the centre. Form pleats in the dough as you seal the buns by twisting (make sure they have a nice seal).

Place finished buns on baking paper sheets.

To Cook:

Place the filled dim sum into a warm bamboo steamer or rice cooker (as we did) and let it steam for 15 to 20 minutes. The dim sum will almost double in size. Serve with whipped cream or a fruit.