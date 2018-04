Want to head for a beach holiday this summer vacation? It’s possible! Make sure you follow these easy health tips by dietician Jasleen Kaur, Founder, Just Diet.

1. Have fruity smoothies and milkshakes: This summer season keep yourself calm and cool by indulging in natural fruit milkshakes or smoothies. Summer is known for fresh seasonal produce. Make sure you use fresh, seasonal fruits like mangoes, jackfruits, watermelons, coconuts and ice apples to make your drinks. Shakes are easy to make–just whisk together some fruits, milk and some honey instead of sugar. Blend them together and your shake is ready. Here are some smoothie recipes you can try.

2. Load up on vegetable salads: Salads need not be boring. With summer here in all its glory, there are a number of vegetables with which you can make yummy summer salads. Making use of the seasonal veggies, fruits and herbs, you can whip up yourself a light and exquisite salad every day. Here is a complete health guide for summer.

3. Chomp on cucumber and iceberg lettuce: Cucumber is the only solid food which has the highest water content. The high water content cleanses the body by removing toxic waste. Iceberg lettuce has 96% of water content. These will keep you hydrated. Lettuce also contains high amounts of fibre and nutrients such as folate and vitamin K.

4. Choose ‘cooling’ exercises: Swimming and other water workouts are great for summer. Leisurely evening strolls are relaxing for both mind and body. Try these water workouts to burn calories.

5. Protect yourself from the sun: Outdoor activities are fun in the summer, but it is important to protect yourself from the sun. Try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. If you must go out, protect yourself with a good sunscreen, and eat some sweet juicy fruit before you leave to keep your body cool from within. Remember to drink lots of water and wear a broad-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Image source: Shutterstock