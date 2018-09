Health officials of Israel have reported a leptospirosis outbreak in the Golan Heights region, which is located in northern Israel. According to the Precision Vaccination report, the State of Israel Ministry of Health reported 462 patients with symptoms of the disease, 42 of which have laboratory verification of leptospirosis as of August 26, 2018

Leptospirosis is not related to leprosy, which is a bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium leprae. This disease is spread by animal urine. People get infected with this condition when they come in contact with body fluids of infected animals or with water or food, soil contaminated with infected urine.

Sites like Gilabun, Majrase, Meshushim, Yarden (Jordan) Park, Yehudiya, Zakhi, and Zavitan are closed to the public as they are linked to waterways.

Travellers are at the highest risk as they might get exposed to contaminated fresh water through activities such as wading, kayaking, swimming, or rafting.

On September 7, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a Watch – Level 1, Practice Usual Precautions alert in response to this sudden outbreak.

Leptospirosis can be treated with antibiotics and which are most effective when given early during illness. However, there is no vaccine approved in the United States to prevent this disease.

The common symptoms of Leptospirosis include chills, muscle aches, vomiting, fever, headache, jaundice, red eyes, stomach pain, diarrhoea, and rashes. This disease can be deadly and in the more severe cases can cause kidney or liver failure, meningitis, or bleeding in the lungs.

CDC has asked travellers to take major protection. They have advised travellers to avoid any contact with water or soil that may be contaminated with animal urine. Do not go swimming and any water sports activities. Wear protective clothing and cover any cuts. And to help prevent leptospirosis talk to your health care provider about taking medicine.