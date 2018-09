The Health Minister of Tripura, Sudip Roy Barman has urged to make Measles and Rubella (MR) Immunization programme in Tripura most successful. From September 15, 2018, the MR MR Immunization programme will be launched in the State. According to the MeriNews report, all the children of age groups between 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated.

The minister reportedly said that let us join hands and make Tripura Measles-Rubella (MR) free State. He wants to make this Measles and Rubella (MR) Immunization programme in Tripura most successful. However, the immunization programmes in the State were successful in the past.

According to the locals, the State has a below the national average Infant Mortality rate (IMR) owing to the successful implementation of Universal Immunization programmes in the past. However this time the Health Department is taking extra care to reach all of the targeted beneficiaries.

The Health Minister has urged all the stack holders including guardians to come forward and ensure not a single child remains out of the ambit of the MR coverage. To create awareness and reach every section of the society and generate public awareness, he is also using social media.

Even the Health Department of the State has also focused on media for generating awareness and is holding workshops to sensitize mainstream media personnel. On Tuesday, a State level media workshop will be held in Agartala. Journalists of National media and Representative from UNICEF will grace the workshop.

This Measles and Rubella (MR) immunization campaign in India will cover around 41 crore children across the country from 9 months to 15 years of age. On February 2017, the first phase of MR drive was conducted in Goa, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep in which 3.6 crore children were vaccinated.

From August 2017, the second phase of the campaign started which targeted around 3.6 crore children in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Kerala, Daman & Diu, Dadar & Nagar Haveli.