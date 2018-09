We Indians are known be hard-working and active, but if a recent study is to be believed then at least 34 per cent of the country’s population is insufficiently active. Interestingly, the level of insufficiency was found to be higher among women, with 48 per cent falling under the inactive bracket. Men on the other hand were 22 per cent inactive.

Published online in the journal Lancet Global Health, the study was done by researchers from World Health Organisation, Dr. Regina Guthold of WHO, Switzerland, and lead author said that the cities needed to be more “walk friendly” and more opportunities for physical activity in public open spaces and parks in workplaces needed to be created to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

In the year 2016, the same study had found one in three women (32 per cent) and one in four men (23 per cent) world over did not reach the recommended levels of physical activity. The recommended levels were 150 minutes of moderate-intensity, or 75 minutes of high-intensity physical activity every week. Two year ago, India was ranked 52nd (with 1 being most inactive, and 168 being the most active) among 168 countries.

This study was based on data of self-reported activity levels, which included activities at work, home, transportation modes, and leisure time, in adults above 18 years from 358 population-based surveys done in 168 countries.

Dr. Guthold believed that more deskbound jobs, less of recreational activities and motorised transport could be the reason for higher levels of inactivity in higher-income countries. On the other hand, in lower-income countries, activities done at work and for transport was more.

She concluded that it was true for urban India as well, and on the other hand, poverty and undernutrition too was a major reason, which was giving a “double burden” of disease with persisting infectious diseases, and non-communicable diseases.