Artificial Intelligence seems to be the buzz word of the year, as tech, health and fitness industry are trying to incorporate the technology in new devices. Smartphones these days are already brimming with AI technology, but the next big thing for AI is wearable tech.

And Google seems to be leading in this race as they are working on this health and fitness assistant on wear OS, Google Coach. The new platform will not only track your workouts, steps, calories burnt and other usuals, it will collect your data from Google and suggest better decision making.

The Google Coach will reportedly talk to its user with notifications that will give suggestions. And that too by bundling 2-3 notifications into a single alert. So that there is no overload of information for the user. Codenamed, Project Wooden, the fitness assistant will be able to track the users’ workout routines to recommend an alternative if they miss out a training session. It would also monitor their nutrition levels and recommend them the foods based on their daily routines. So, if a user prefers cooking at home then the Google’s fitness assistant would recommend him meal plans and shopping lists accordingly.

It has also been reported that Google Coach will work with Wear OS to begin with. The company, however, might expand its reach to Android TV, Google Home and other smart devices in its lineup.

Based on the reports, we feel that the new platform looks set to make Google the leaders in health, fitness and wellness segment.

