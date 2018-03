All festivities call for scrumptious feasting. Easter, like most festivals, is known for its sweet treats including desserts like Easter eggs, cakes, marzipan sweets etc. If you’re on a weight loss regimen or are on a healthy diet, it can be difficult for you to make healthy choices. This Easter, make your indulgence a little healthy with this walnut cranberry bundt cake. Walnuts are abundant in omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins, fibre, antioxidants etc. Cranberries have a lot of health benefits too. They are good for your cardiovascular health, skin, hair, dental health, weight loss etc. We’re sure you will love making and eating this cake for Easter!

Ingredients

35 g butter

1 egg

1 egg yolk

50 g sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

50 g flour

1 pinch baking powder

35 g ground walnuts

1.5 tbsp dried and chopped cranberries

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C (Circulating air: 160°C, gas at stage 2-3).

2. Oil mini bundt cake moulds. Melt the butter in a pan and let it cool down.

3. With the mixer on highest speed, beat egg and egg yolk well for 1 minute until fluffy, then add sugar while stirring on low constantly. The mixture has to be mixed for another 2 minutes.

4. Put flour, baking powder and cinnamon into the mixture and incorporate carefully on lowest speed. At the end put in first ground walnuts and cranberries, then blend in butter.

5. Fill the dough in mini bundt cake ramekins and bake for 15 – 20 minutes.

Try making this healthy Easter dessert.