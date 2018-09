Probiotics are the live bacteria and yeasts that have several health benefits. Bacteria are both good and bad, probiotics are the good ones that balance the bad ones that keep your body functions in control. While a new study has come which has diminished the value of probiotics, there have been many previous studies which have linked the microorganisms to weight loss, digestion, immunity and much more. So, here are the benefits that you are getting from having all the Greek yogurts…

Prevents diarrhoea: Probiotics are widely known for their ability to prevent diarrhoea and also reduce its severity. Several studies have been done to prove that use of probiotic is associated with a reduced risk of antibiotic-associated diarrhoea. In a study, researchers found that taking probiotics reduced antibiotic-associated diarrhoea by 42 per cent. In another review of 35 different studies it was found that certain strains of probiotics can reduce the duration of infectious diarrhoea by an average of 25 hours.

Improves mental health: A lot of studies have linked gut health to mood and mental health. In fact, both animal and human studies have found that probiotic supplements can improve some mental health disorders. In a review of 15 studies it was found that supplementing with Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus strains for 1–2 months improved conditions like anxiety, depression, autism, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and memory in patients. In another study of 70 chemical workers for 6 weeks, it was found that those who consumed 100g of probiotic yogurt every day experienced benefits for general health, depression, anxiety and stress.

Improves heart health: It has been found that probiotics lowers blood pressure and LDL cholesterol levels. A review of 5 different studies found that eating a probiotic yogurt for 2–8 weeks reduced the level of total cholesterol by 4 per cent and LDL cholesterol by 5 per cent. In another study conducted for 6 months, it was found that there were no changes in total or LDL cholesterol. But the team did find that there was a small increase in HDL cholesterol level.

Reduces allergies and eczema: Evidences have been found in various studies that there are certain probiotic strains that may reduce the severity of eczema in children and infants. One study found that eczema symptoms improved in infants who were fed with probiotic-supplemented milk, compared to those who had milk without probiotics. In another study, researchers followed pregnant women who had probiotics during pregnancy. The new-borns had an 83 per cent lower risk of developing eczema in the first two years of life. Some studies have also shown that probiotics may reduce inflammatory responses in people with milk or dairy allergies, but further studies are needed in that field.