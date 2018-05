The startup scenario in India has witnessed a tremendous change in the last few years. This has helped strengthen the country’s position as the third-largest startup ecosystem across the world.

While a majority of these utilise the power of technology to deliver varied solutions to the public, the health-tech startups show immense potential in drastically improving everyday life and treatment outcomes.

Here are some startups making inroads in this space:

Lybrate – This online doctor consultation platform helps doctors and patients communicate from anywhere and at any time, making healthcare more accessible.

It allows users to discuss any health issue with doctors through text, video and voice chat while keeping their identity anonymous. More than 150,000 doctors and health experts from varied branches of medicine from across India are connected to millions of patients through Lybrate’s technology-driven platform.

Healthi- It has developed scientifically validated and patent-pending prediction models and personalization algorithms that empower users to easily understand their state of health and nudge them towards seeking appropriate help and making suitable lifestyle changes.

BeatO – This mobile platform aims at motivating people with diabetes to increase compliance and reduce their out-of-pocket expenses. People living with diabetes require regular monitoring of blood glucose, proactive sugar control and education by experts, switching to diabetes-friendly products for a healthy lifestyle, and convenient and affordable care.

Portea Medical – It focuses on general primary health care, post-hospitalization care, chronic disease management and allied services. The company offers home visits from doctors, nurses, nursing attendants and physiotherapists. What’s more is that they also provide a collection of lab samples and offers medical equipment for sale / on hire, bringing the entire gamut of healthcare services to a patient’s doorstep. Portea provides home healthcare services to the elderly and to those with chronic illnesses.

AddressHealth – This platform is looking to build a sustainable model for school health programmes. Designed by a multidisciplinary team of pediatricians, public health physicians, nutritionists, experts in mental and behavioural health, and experts in health informatics, the Address Health School Health Program is a revolutionary initiative that takes healthcare to campuses.(ANI)

