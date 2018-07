Head and neck cancers are the 6th most common cancers worldwide. This is one of the most common cancers in Indian men and the third most common cancer in Indian women. The high incidence of head and neck cancer in India is a consequence of the widespread use of tobacco —cigarettes, chewing tobacco, tobacco application topically on the gums, and inhalation. Experts say that most head and neck and neck cancer patients in India seek help too late, usually at an advanced stage. Dr Surender K Dabas, Director, Head, Neck, Breast & Thorax Cancer, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh says, “Hypopharyngeal cancers are more common than laryngeal cancers in India. Postcricoid cancers, which are a relative rarity globally, are not so uncommon in India. The plausible explanation for this is the constant trauma to the supraglottic larynx, medial wall of the pyriform and pharyngeal mucosa because of tobacco extracts.” Did you know that India accounts for 60 per cent of head and neck cancers across the world?

Causes of head and neck cancer

1.Tobacco: Beedi/cigarette/khaini/gutka/ areca nut.

2 Alcohol

3. Poor oral hygiene

4 Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Symptoms of head and neck cancer

• Swelling or a sore that does not heal

• Red or white patch in the mouth

• Bump, lump, or mass in the head or neck area, which can be with or without pain

• Continuous sore throat

• Foul mouth odour

• Hoarseness or change in voice

• Nasal obstruction or persistent nasal congestion

• Unusual nasal discharge

• Frequent nosebleeds

• Difficulty breathing

• Double vision

• Numbness or weakness of a body part in the head and neck region

• Pain in chewing or swallowing, moving the jaw or tongue

• Jaw pain

• Blood in the saliva or phlegm, which is mucus discharged into the mouth from respiratory passages

• Loosening of teeth

• Dentures no longer fit

• Unexplained weight loss

• Fatigue

• Ear pain or infection

How to prevent head and neck cancer

Dr Dabas says that the efforts of the Indian government to ban and control the use of tobacco are effective. “The government has taken significant efforts toward tobacco control. Government initiatives include ban on direct tobacco advertising, heavy taxation on cigarettes, pictorial warning on tobacco products as well as the ban of smoking in public places and governmental institutions. Implementation of a ban on some forms of smokeless tobacco and areca nut (gutkha, pan masala) in several parts of India. Such efforts are essential given the WHO prediction that there could be a 60% reduction in cancer deaths by 2030 if tobacco cessation, screening, and vaccination for high-risk viruses are achieved,” he says.

How head and neck cancer is diagnosed

• Physical examination/blood and urine tests

• Endoscopy

• Biopsy

• Molecular testing of the tumour

• X-ray/barium swallow

• Panoramic Radiograph

• Ultrasound

• Computed tomography (CT or CAT) scan

• Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

• Bone scan

• Positron emission tomography (PET) or PET-CT scan

