Hay fever is also known as allergic rhinitis and can hamper you from carrying out your daily chores with ease. Outdoor or indoor allergens, such as pollen, dust mites and saliva shed by cats and dogs and pet dander can lead to hay fever. You may suffer from a runny nose, sneezing, coughing, red and watery eyes, itchy nose and so on. If you are asthmatic or smoke then too you may suffer from hay fever. So, here are a few remedies which can help you to deal with the symptoms of hay fever. Do read it and follow as well.

You can opt for garlic: It contains natural antihistamine called quercetin and also has anti-inflammatory and decongesting properties which can help you to fight allergies and infections and deal with hay fever. So, just drink a soup by adding garlic to it and you are sorted! Don’t forget to try it!

It contains natural antihistamine called quercetin and also has anti-inflammatory and decongesting properties which can help you to fight allergies and infections and deal with hay fever. So, just drink a soup by adding garlic to it and you are sorted! Don’t forget to try it! You can opt for chamomile: It contains antihistamine and antioxidant properties. So just place the refrigerated chamomile tea bags on your eyes for some time to get rid of itchy eyes. But, make sure that you place them on your eyes and not inside your eyes.

It contains antihistamine and antioxidant properties. So just place the refrigerated chamomile tea bags on your eyes for some time to get rid of itchy eyes. But, make sure that you place them on your eyes and not inside your eyes. You can opt for peppermint tea: It can act as a decongestant and can help you to get rid of the mucus and the phlegm.

It can act as a decongestant and can help you to get rid of the mucus and the phlegm. You can opt for onions: They contain quercetin which can help you to enounce your immune system. You can add it to your salad or veggies and stay fit and fine!

They contain quercetin which can help you to enounce your immune system. You can add it to your salad or veggies and stay fit and fine! You can opt for ginger: It carries anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to fight infection, reduce inflammation and boost your immunity. Just eat it raw or add it to your favourite salad.

It carries anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to fight infection, reduce inflammation and boost your immunity. Just eat it raw or add it to your favourite salad. You can opt for chilli peppers: They contain capsaicin and can help you to get rid of chest congestion and stuffy nose.