Dill or ‘sholpa leaves’ in Hindi is an aromatic herb which is a member of the parsley family. In general dill is known to be a great herb for diabetics for its flavour and medicinal properties. Traditionally, used as a flavouring agent for fish, egg and mushroom preparations, dill leaf curry is common in most Indian homes. According to Dr James Duke, an American botanist’s Ethnobotanical Database, dill has around 70 different chemicals that can help fight diabetes. But that is not all dill has a host of other health benefits too. Here are some of them:

It is great for bone health: The leaves are extremely rich in calcium which is essential for bone health. Consumption of dill leaves can keep one away from disease like osteoporosis and recurrent fractures. Including dill leaves in your diet can give you abundant calcium to keep your bones strong even as you age.

It relieves from problems of bloating: Accumulation of gas in the body is very annoying and gives extreme uneasiness. But dill leaves have a carminative property which allows excessive gas to go downward in the body through the digestive tract and take an exit from the body giving relief. This is why it can help to relieve bloating and also help to fight GERD.

It helps to maintains oral health: The dill leaves are good for the oral health too. The antioxidants present in it keep gum infections away. Moreover, it also prevents microbial infections due to the presence of essential oils in it.

It improves immunity: With all the essential nutrients dill leaves are good for health. It also helps to increase the body’s immunity by preventing the body against microbial infections. Dill leaves are antimicrobial there by; it keeps the body immunity strong.

It improves respiratory health: The essential oils present in dill herb are anti congestive and antihistaminic in nature which removes the congestion from the respiratory system. Hence, it improves the respiratory health.

