The importance of mental health has recently garnered popularity and awareness. Popularly, counselling therapy and psychiatric drugs are prescribed to patients depending on the severity of the situation. Depressive symptoms often at times make their appearance in a cyclic fashion like in case of Seasonal Affective disorder (SAD). The fact that psychiatric drugs cause imminent side effects is a no-brainer. Along with drug usage comes a bevvy of physical setbacks. Here yogi Sarvesh Shashi, CEO, Zorba Yoga talks about mindfulness and how it can help to fight depression.

What is mindfulness-based cognitive therapy?

Mindfulness-based cognitive therapy has been developed by research psychologists from Oxford University which shows interesting insights. In this type of therapy, mindful actions and altered thought process techniques are introduced that rewire the brain to associate, think, feel, believe and understand various aspects of life from a renewed perspective. Surprisingly paying full attention to the moment greatly reduces the cognitive aspects of depression. This is why mindfulness-based cognitive therapy becomes beneficial to treat depression, as more than half of all patients with depression suffer a relapse, many resorting to suicide.

What is mindfulness? How does it help?

Being mindful is being completely present in every moment, very much like treading a spiritual path. Being present in the moment opens up our minds to newer more interesting and engaging aspects of our environment. Hence, this rewires the brain to respond to newer and more pleasurable stimuli, rather than to re-analyze older memories and depressive thoughts.

Mindfulness is most commonly practised through meditation. The practice of ancient arts such as Yoga and other eastern arts of relaxation laid tremendous emphasis on the importance of mindfulness. Integrating this practice is beneficial even for the average healthy individual, as it helps us become the best versions of ourselves. The practice of mindfulness also goes a long way to help reduce stress – one of the major triggers of a downward spiral. The stress- anxiety- depression relationship is the most commonly seen pattern among individuals who suffer from clinical depression.

How can one practice mindfulness?

The best part of this method is that mindfulness can be practised in everyday tasks and activities. While showering, eating, travelling to work and before going to bed. Experts suggest that focusing on physical experiences like taste, smell, touch and visual stimuli aid mindful living. Focused breathing makes up a major part of a mindfulness practice. Bringing a certain awareness and concentration to the breath elevates one’s mind body and soul. The many breathing exercises that are taught during a yoga practice intend to do this very thing in varying degrees of function, each with specific benefits. Overall bringing a sense of relief and deep relaxation to the practitioner.

What are the benefits of mindfulness apart from fighting depression?

The practice of being mindful possesses many benefits along with being helpful in the process of curing depression. When we are mindful it helps us to think clearer, resulting in improved concentration and decision-making process. It helps us become more flexible and accepting in our thought-process, enhancing our emotional stability.

It may take a while to master the art of becoming mindful in everything we do but starting with just a few minutes of calm mindful meditation can certainly help kick-start the process. Depression is the state of feeling severe sadness or unhappiness, mindfulness acts as an agent that will help us to get on the path towards a more self-aware, self-accepting and a peaceful life. Mindfulness is a great shield for depressive disorders, which is life-changing and a must-experience for every single person.

P.S.: This is not to say that if you are suffering from depression you can give up on your medication and other cognitive therapies to practice mindfulness but it can definitely act as an adjunct therapy to help you cope better with the symptoms of depression and promise a better quality of life.