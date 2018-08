None of us like nails that are splitting, chipping, bending or breaking on a daily basis, it just doesn’t look good. However, chances are that you are also not paying too much attention to your nail health and ignoring the much needed TLC brittle nails need. We spoke to Mumbai-based dermatologist Dr Saumya Shetty Hegde, Roots Skin Clinic to know how to take care of brittle nails. Here are a few tips she suggested:

Use a high-quality glass file instead of an emery board: These files are great for those who are prone to onychoschizia (peeling and breakage at the tip of the nail) because they do not cause the microscopic tears that are typical of emery boards. Also, they can be sanitized easily for reuse and never make your nails look dull. Use nail polish remover sparingly and stick to formulas that are acetone free: Polish removers are solvents and tend to be very drying and dehydrating for the nail. Constant use of remover can lead to dry, brittle nails (making them weak and peeling). Limit remover use to a maximum of once a week. Always be sure to wash your hands after using a nail polish remover to remove any solvents. Nail polish can be protective for peeling nails: Certain nail damage (nail peeling for example) will actually benefit from nail polish because the polish serves as a kind of glue to hold the delicate, fragile onychocytes (nail cells) together. This is especially relevant if your nails are exposed to a lot of water. Always moisturize hands and nails or use hand creams after washing your hands: This keeps your fingers and nails well moisturised and helps them avoid a breakage due to dryness. Treat peeling nails with effective ingredients: Not all nail moisturizers are created alike. Look for formulas that are rich in phospholipids like sunflower oil. Avoid purported nail treatments that require polish remover as this will exacerbate the issue. And always avoid formulas that contain formaldehyde or formalin as this chemical in addition to be a potential carcinogen, irritant and allergen will cause the nail to stiffen and eventually induce brittleness and nail peeling. Use gloves for any wet work: Excessive exposure to water can have a harmful effect on the nails. The nail is like a sponge, it is significantly more absorptive of water than the skin. The delicate nail cells are put under significant strain and this leads to brittleness, peeling nails and breakage.

Image source: Shutterstock