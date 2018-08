Nature has its own way to help you in keeping away from conventional treatment that brings in side effects. Fruits are essential natural saviours for various health conditions. If you are asthmatic or are suffering from arthritis, plums should be an essential part of your diet. Not just that, plums help your body to abate heat stroke and cancer and being rich in antioxidants, it safeguard your body from ageing up faster by releasing free radicals. It is great for your eye health as Zeaxanthin, an important dietary carotenoid present in plums, aids in selective absorption of light into the retina and strengthens protective UV light filtering functions. Here are the top health benefits of plums which you must know.

Cures digestive disorders: Plums are rich in compounds like sorbitol and isatin that helps in monitoring the functioning of digestive system and relieves constipation.

Storehouse of Vitamin C: Plums are great source of vitamin C that provides your body the strength to resist infectious agents, combat inflammations and free radicals.

Enhances cardiovascular health: Plums play a potent role in improving heart health by helping your body get rid of free radicals and preventing cholesterol oxidation which can cause havoc to your heart by damaging healthy blood vessels.

Plums tackle cancer cells: Starting from preventing breast, gastrointestinal and respiratory tract cancers, plums are considered to be provide efficient protection against cancer cells. Pigment anthocyanin present in plums also safeguard your body from oral and cavity cancer.

Plums enhance healthy cholesterol levels: The high potassium content in plums manages your heart rate and blood pressure well. It abates platelet clotting that may cause atherosclerosis, high blood pressure, stroke and coronary heart disease. It also helps in curbing bad cholesterol level in your body.

Plums help in weight loss: It acts as a natural weight loss supplement as it helps in removing toxins and prevents constipation. Rich in fibre and antioxidants, plums results in proper digestion and good metabolism. The citric acid present in plums helps your body overcome tiredness and cramps. It maintains your liver and gastrointestinal health, thereby making them function more efficiently. This is how you can eat plums or drink plum juice daily to chuck off extra fat and weight.

Plums boost your immune system: Plums help your body in making the tissues healthy and aids in providing a strong immune system. This is how they help in preventing cold and flu and are a great natural healer for people who suffer from recurrent infections.

