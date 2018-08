We know that milk is a complete food for infants and toddlers. It provides them with all the necessary proteins and fats along with all the vital nutrients. But as you age milk no longer can be a complete food for you and that is why you need to incorporate other food items in your diet to help your body nurture and flourish. But milk still can be an important part of your diet. It not only is an excellent source of calcium that makes your bones strong, it also provides with a good amount of proteins and minerals. This is the reason why milk is considered an important food item for adults too. If you are diabetic milk should become a crucial part of your diet.

Whether you drink a glass of milk or have it with cereal, consuming milk for breakfast is the perfect energy boost your body needs to get you through the day. A team of scientists from the Human Nutraceutical Research Unit at the University of Guelph, in collaboration with the University of Toronto, examined the effects of consuming high-protein milk for breakfast on blood glucose levels.

They found out that breakfast cereals consumed with milk reduced postprandial blood glucose concentration as compared with water. It also concluded that high dairy protein concentration reduced postprandial blood glucose concentration compared with normal dairy protein concentration. The high-protein treatment also reduced appetite after the second meal compared with the low-protein equivalent.

Goff and his team said, “Metabolic diseases are on the rise globally, with type 2 diabetes and obesity as leading concerns in human health. Thus, there is an impetus to develop dietary strategies for the risk reduction and management of obesity and diabetes to empower consumers to improve their personal health.”

Although the team only found a modest difference in food consumption at the lunch meal when increasing whey protein at breakfast, they did find that milk consumed with high-carbohydrate breakfast like cereals reduced blood glucose even after lunch, and high-protein milk had a greater effect. Milk with an increased proportion of whey protein had a modest effect on pre-lunch blood glucose, achieving a greater decrease than that provided by regular milk.

The full findings are present in the Journal of Dairy Science.

Image source: Shutterstock