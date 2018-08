In case you have been recently diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), your doctor should have definitely instructed you to modify your diet. There’s nothing to worry about that. A healthy diet can prepare your body to fight the infection better and prevent you from getting hospitalised. Here’s all you need to keep in mind before you eat if you have got COPD.

You need a balanced diet now: Include these to remain healthy if you have COPD. You got to opt for low-protein fat foods like lean cuts of meat, poultry and fish, specifically oily fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines. Complex carbohydrates like whole-grain bread, brown rice, lentils, quinoa, beans and oats should be a part of your daily diet as they are fibre rich and provide you a better digestion. You should have plenty of fresh fruits and veggies as they contain essential vitamins, minerals and fibre that keep your body strong. Foods with high level of potassium like bananas, oranges, avocado, dark leafy greens, tomatoes, asparagus, beets and potatoes can be useful to fight your health condition.

Stay away from these foods: Avoid having too much of salt as sodium causes water retention and can make breathing difficult for you. Fruits like apples, apricots, peaches and melons can lead to bloating and gas and result in breathing issues in those suffering from COPD. There are some veggies that can cause bloating and gas. Beans, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, corn, leeks, onions, peas, peppers, scallions and soya beans may need some attention before you consume them. Dairy products like milk and cheese can make your phlegm thicker. Avoid chocolates and fried foods as these may cause gas and indigestion.

Drink plenty of fluids and drink right: If you have COPD, your body will need plenty of fluids, hence, you need to drink lots of them. Doctors recommend 6 to 8 glasses of non-caffeinated beverages every day. This because adequate hydration keeps your mucus thin and coughing it up becomes easy. You should avoid caffeinated drinks like coffee, tea, sodas, energy drinks, etc. Caffeinated beverages not only make your body dehydrated but also can interfere with your medication. The same goes with alcohol as well. Consult your doctor before you consume alcohol if you have COPD.

Keep an eye on your weight, both ways: Your weight is the most confusing part here. Those with chronic bronchitis tend to be obese and those with emphysema tend to be underweight. Hence, you need to choose your diet depending upon your condition and weight.

