Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an actor par excellence. The ‘Super-se- bhi-upar’ mommy has left no stone unturned to give us parenting goals. The yummy mommy turns 43 today and how! Truly, the fitness diva is beyond ravishing in a lot of things- motherhood being the best of them. Here are few times she gave us major family goals!

Birthday wishes for her son Viaan have always been straight from her heart. Whether it is for the mother’s day card that she received or for her wishes for her son’s birthday, she has made us realize that a mother’s love is unparalleled and how she keeps motherhood on her sleeves!

Very often, mothers keep the very first picture of their kids as their priced possessions. And Shilpa Shetty Kundra is no different! ‘The dichotomy of wanting you to be my baby forever and excitement of seeing you grow up and your achievements in this life..Difficult choices!!’ wrote the ‘domestic diva’ when her son Viaan turned 6 years old this May!

Family vacations are loads of fun and how we yearn them! Every time on a vacay, Shilpa makes sure to put the 6-year-old through adventure, yoga and some major relaxation therapies. Read: Shilpa Shetty is one of the top Health and Fitness Influencers in India!

Here’s proof:

Her recent vacation pictures seem straight from heaven. It is all about fun, frolic and above all, the togetherness that is felt within the family. Read: A full body workout by Shilpa Shetty

Image/ Video Source: Instagram/ @theshilpashetty