Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi celebrates his 68th birthday today. Modi has been at the forefront of several health and fitness campaigns across the country since he came to power in 2014. He is also known to be a stickler when it comes to his own diet, exercise and sleep schedule. According to media interviews with his personal doctors, PM Modi doesn’t suffer from any major health ailments thanks to his disciplined life. Here is his daily diet and fitness schedule:

1) In interviews, PM Modi has said that he wakes up at 5 am with a cup of tea. He dedicates some time to doing yoga, pranayama and meditation. His love for yoga is evident from the fact that he first proposed the idea of staring International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations General Assembly. The first such day was observed in 2015 across India and the world. He has been widely credited for popularizing Yoga Day and urges the participation of Indians and others every year during Yoga Day celebrations.

2) Recently, as part of the #FitnessChallenge, PM Modi uploaded a video of his morning routine after he was challenged by Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli. The video showed PM Modi doing various yoga asanas. He has also extensively tweeted about various yoga asanas and their health benefits.

3) PM Modi’s breakfast usually comprises fresh fruits and Gujarati breakfast items. According to celeb Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who had accompanied PM Modi on an official visit to the UAE recently, he is not a fussy eater and loves unpretentious vegetarian food. PM Modi had earlier said in interviews that he wasn’t very interested in food and prefers his meals to be simple.

4) In an interview with a newspaper, PM Modi revealed that he sleeps for about 4 to 6 hours a day depending on how his schedule is. He makes sure that he wakes up with a ‘positive mind’ to start every day afresh.