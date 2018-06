Arjun Kapoor made us go crazy with his rough-and-tough look in Ishaqzaade while he made us go aww with his guy-next-door personality in films like 2 states and Ki & Ka. Love him or hate him, you cannot ignore this powerhouse of talent! The Gunday actor’s Instagram bio says ‘They say time is money, they lie. Time is life. Family ,Friends , Films & Football (That’s what time is best used for).’

Kapoor has proven that he loves his family.Off late, he slammed the trolls on Twitter for commenting on Janhavi Kapoor’s dress.

2 trolls write a comment n for the web team of a big newspaper it’s a news story… slow clap 👏 ridiculous how trolls are given attention by the media & they wait for us to retaliate…the lesser the stories the lesser the trolls win… https://t.co/3Y8pXMTV5d — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 5, 2018

It’s not about a particular media organisation…it’s about the media in general giving importance to certain elements on social media that don’t deserve it at all…the digital handle editors need to screen thru & not put up certain stories as click bait that’s all honestly… https://t.co/iDd20oHG0D — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 5, 2018

Here are all the times he showed us that he was the ideal family man!

His father’s day wish for father Boney Kapoor was just too cute to handle!

Happy Father’s Day to the most selfless man I know. I’m proud to be your son…@anshulakapoor #JanhviKapoor #khushiKapoor (4/4) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 17, 2018

Look at how this 33-year-old keeps posting pictures with his mom to go show us how much he misses her!

His mother’s day post for his mother, Mona Kapoor is like every mother’s dream-come-true. Truly, the hot actor’s love for mom is all too evident! Look for yourself:

Not to forget, his cutest post for his sister, Janhavi Kapoor's trailer launch. Kapoor, surely knows to express love.

Have a look:

