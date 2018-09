Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: As the Khiladi turns 51, he sure has redefined the essence of good healthy habits and lifestyle for success in the longer run. Even as the Padman actor ticks 51, he looks very much in shape and the fitness levels are right up there. He is also one of the very few actors in the tinsel town who prefers doing his stunts himself, a leaf the contemporary crop can take from Akki.

Kumar also happens to be one those actors who have learnt the skill of martial arts. Known to be very punctual and dedicated to work, Kumar never misses out on his regular workouts to stay in shape. Amongst the top actors in the country, he seriously gives fitness goals and his raw chiselled physique is a testament to that fact.

Martial Arts over Gym For Khiladi Kumar

Punctual, like he is, he makes it a point to wake up early in the morning and attend his regular martial arts to keep in good and lean shape, that helps him be more active and agile. He is also someone who does not have a professional fitness trainer for guidance.

Yoga For Staying at Peace

Yoga is another essential part of his workout regime. The actor likes to mix-it-up with meditation. A lethal combination of power, energy, mental stability and peace. He takes the art of yoga to an all-new horizon.

He also practises Muay Thai, shadow boxing, kickboxing, parkour strength training, climbing, etc.

Diet

He likes to have a well-rounded, balanced diet. Kumar, like many of his colleagues, is very particular about the kind of foods he intakes as that is a very important part of staying in shape and fit. He has parathas and a glass of milk for breakfast. A bowl of fresh fruits and nuts at noon. For lunch, a balanced meal of lentils, brown rice, vegetables or lean meat and a bowl of yoghurt. In the evening he takes a glass of fresh fruit juice without sugar. He has a very light dinner which comprises soups, salads and sauteed veggies.