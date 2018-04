Summers are here and while it brings our favourite mangoes it does bring with it a lot of hair care issues. Hair during summers gets really messy, sticky, brittle and greasy. Who wants hair like that? However, even though most of the times the situation is most of the times out of our control, there are still a few things that you can do to control frizz in your hair during summers. Here are a few mistakes you must avoid during summers to keep frizzy hair at bay.

You’re supposed to use the blow-drier at the lowest possible temperature. Even if it makes the hair drying process a little long and tiring but it will at least not fry your hair and make it frizzy when you leave your home. Good quality hair driers will have an easy method of setting the temperature. Opt for the least temperature and save your hair. Use a leave-in conditioner: Leave-in conditioners will soften your hair and thus helping each strand separate from the other easily. This will make your hair appear shinier and frizz-free. Use a detangler spray: You can easily get a detangler spray on the market or even make it at home. Just spray it well on your hair and slowly comb your hair with a wide-toothed comb before moving out of the house and forget frizz. Wind drying: Many people with a scarcity of time tend to dry their hair with the help of the strong wind in their car, etc. This is the worst thing you can do to your hair. Not only this method attracts tons of dirt, the strong wind also causes breakage and frizz. Avoid. Backcombing: We all like Deepika Padukone’s signature ponytail which involves a bit of backcombing. But backcombing make your hair rough, aids breakage and will make your hair frizzy. Refrain from it as much as possible. Backcombing is almost like inviting frizz on your hair.