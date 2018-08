Haemorrhoids also known as piles can give you a tough time. It can affect every aspect of your life. Just read on to know about how you can tackle it naturally. Similar to varicose veins, haemorrhoids are swollen veins in your anus and lower rectum. Inside the rectum or under the skin around the anus is where haemorrhoids can be located. Haemorrhoids can be painful and embarrassing. You may suffer from haemorrhoids if you are overweight, lift heavy objects, straining during bowel movements, are pregnant, or have hereditary tendency and if you spend long hours in the toilet.

One may exhibit symptoms like swelling around the anus, irritation near the anus, bleeding during bowel movements and many more. If you have any of the symptoms just consult your doctor who will prescribe you the medications. However, you can also try these natural ways to deal with it.

Do not strain : Straining can worsen your problem. When you feel the urge of going to the loo, just go.

: Straining can worsen your problem. When you feel the urge of going to the loo, just go. Avoid getting constipated: Exercise regularly and stay hydrated to beat constipation.

Exercise regularly and stay hydrated to beat constipation. Avoid spending too much time in the loo: Many people read newspapers or access their mobile phones while in the toilet. See to it that you don’t do so.

Many people read newspapers or access their mobile phones while in the toilet. See to it that you don’t do so. Maintain a proper hygiene: Hemorrhoids can get aggravated if you don’t clean yourself thoroughly. So, use plain water to wipe yourself.

Hemorrhoids can get aggravated if you don’t clean yourself thoroughly. So, use plain water to wipe yourself. A cold compress can be opted for: Apply ice packs to your anus. Wrap the ice pack in a clean cloth. Don’t apply it directly on the skin.

Apply ice packs to your anus. Wrap the ice pack in a clean cloth. Don’t apply it directly on the skin. Go for a Sitz bath: Sit in the warm water for a few minutes. Do this several times a day. This will calm you and give you that much-needed relief from the pain around your anus.

Image Source: Shutterstock